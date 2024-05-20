Angry 'American Idol' Fans Accuse Show Of Being Rigged After Abi Carter Wins

Another season of American Idol has come and gone, but some viewers are angry with this season's winner. They're claiming that the show rigged it so Abi Carter would take home the prize.

It's very much in the realm of conspiracy theories, but take one look at social media and you'll notice many people are angry. That angry is very much real. While many fans are happy, there are others that are not. As typical for this sort of thing, they took to social media to vent their rage and frustration.

Sadly, Carter ended up being the target of this rage. Just check out some of these angry comments. One wrote, "A girl wins Idol for the first time in 6 years and I can't even f—king celebrate it because it was so rigged." Another wrote, "Yo @AmericanIdol, this s—t is woke and rigged. She can't sing for s—t." Yet another person wrote, "I've lost all respect sorry this is absolutely rigged for money... Or ratings in not sure which. I won't be silent . Just saw it live sry."

'American Idol' Fans Accuse Show Of Being Rigged

Viewers took issue with perceived favoritism for Carter on American Idol. Many pointed out that Carter got a special video from Billie Eilish telling fans to vote. They believe that may have artificially swayed the vote. One wrote, "American Idol just cheated to make sure Abi wins by showing Billie eilish video letting her fans know to vote for Abi ...rigged!! So mad. Never watching again." Another wrote, "The judges not cutting the applause off like they did for the others. It's clear who they are favoring. ....oh wait and now some tears. I'm sure that's good for a few votes. And then she gets a special video, why?! It's rigged to get the votes of course."

Yet another wrote, "It was rigged for Abi when yall pulled the Billie Eilish bull crap to get her fans to vote for Abi and did not do that for Jack or Will!!! Rigged."

So who did they want to win? Well, there's plenty of upset Jack Blocker fans. One wrote, "American idol is rigged!!! Jack blocker should have won!!" Another wrote, "Rigged!! Blocker had more talent and potential than the other two combined!! Not worth watching anymore!!" All this comes after fans took to social media to accuse American Idol of setting Carter up for failure. So which is it? Are they setting Carter up to fail or rigging it so she could win? It can't be both.