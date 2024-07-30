Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt’s Son Hospitalized Following Crash

Pax Jolie-Pitt, the son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, has been hospitalized after a car accident. Per the Los Angeles Times, the 20-year-old was riding his electric bicycle. Suddenly, he ran into the back of a stopped vehicle at an intersection. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department stated that the vehicle was waiting at a stop light when the collision occurred.

The LAPD would add that neither Jolie-Pitt nor the driver of the car showed any signs of intoxication. Jolie-Pitt wasn't wearing a helmet when the accident happened, and he was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition. Reportedly, Jolie-Pitt was suffering from hip pain and received a head injury as a result of the accident.

Furthermore, medics were afraid Jolie-Pitt had suffered a minor brain bleed. However, that appears to not be the case, and Jolie-Pitt should be free to return home the same day of the accident.

Pax Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt's Son, Was Involved In Vehicular Accident

Pax is the celebrity couple's second child, in addition to Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne. Allegedly, the children are closer to Jolie than they are to Pitt. In fact, Pax himself allegedly posted a message to social media criticizing Pitt.

"You time and time again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person. [Pitt has] no consideration or empathy towards your 4 youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence. You will never understand the damage you've done to my family because you are incapable of doing so," Pax allegedly stated.

"?You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant [nightmare]. You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want, but the truth will come to light someday. So, happy Father's Day, you f—ing awful human being!!!"

Between the alleged rift between Pitt, Jolie, and the children, Pitt and Jolie are embroiled in an ongoing lawsuit surrounding the Château Miraval, which was the couple's country estate. As it stands, however, that's where the situation has settled until further notice. When we at Wide Open Country learn more, we'll be sure to keep our readership informed.