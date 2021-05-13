Americana singer-songwriter Angela Autumn reckons with lost love on the gorgeously eerie "Old Time Lovers," the latest release from Autumn's forthcoming album Frontiers Woman (out June 4).

"I am singing about the dissolution of a romance and grappling with the damaging way in which it ended," Autumn tells Wide Open Country. "Without revealing too much, it's about the comedown from a peak experience, the kind you can spend a lot of time and energy trying to replicate. It's kind of cautionary, I would say."

Autumn says the song, which she says is "about making friends and also falling out of love," turned out quite differently than she expected.

"'Old Time Lovers' began as a bluegrass song, and you can still hear elements of that on the recording," Autumn says. "We had Julian Pinelli on fiddle, Mickey Justice on bouzouki, and a bunch of other weird folk instruments. The changes gradually occurred over three or four sessions. At one session, Kate Haldrup overdubbed drums. Audrey McAlpine also sang backup vocals that day. When I got together with mixing engineer/co-producer Tommy Carnes, we decided to add the percussion element."

Listen to "Old Time Lovers" below.

Autumn grew up in the outskirts of Appalachia in Zelienople, Pennsylvania and collaborated with mandolin, upright bass, and banjo players in nearby Pittsburgh. After moving to Nashville, Autumn began performing at the American Legion Post 82.

Frontiers Woman, produced by Angela Autumn and engineered by Kate Haldrup, is available for pre-order here.

