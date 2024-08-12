Ángel Salazar, Known For 'Scarface,' Has Died At 68

Although he played in the gangster classic Scarface, Ángel Salazar was known for his comedy and ability to make people laugh. The comedian died recently at the age of 68.

Fans may best remember Salazar as Chi Chi from the 1983 classic, but he didn't let his career dwindle. He appeared in several films such as Where the Buffalo Roam, The Wild Life, and A Stranger Is Watching. Still, Tomy Montana's sidekick will always hold a special place in our hearts. His representative Ann Wingsong confirmed to TMZ that he "passed away in his sleep" at his friend's home in Brooklyn. He died over the weekend.

His friend reportedly found his body on Sunday morning. In recent years, Salazar experienced several heart problems. Outside of his work in film, Salazar built a following in stand-up comedy. He even had several HBO comedy specials focused on his talent. The comedian also had a recurring role on the NBC series Last Comic Standing as well. Fans will remember him for his catch phrase, "Sheck it out!"

Salazar's last time behind the mic came earlier in August. He performed at Reno's Silver Legacy resort and casino in Las Vegas across August 1 to August 4. For many of his inner circle and colleagues, Salazar's death came as a complete shock. On social media, they tipped their hats to the star calling an amazing actor but an even more amazing friend.

Friends Mourn Ángel Salazar

Recording artist Tito Puente wrote, "Rest in peace Angel Salazar 'chichi' you were an amazing actor and good friend hermano. From scarface to carlito's way your characters and comedy will be forever missed."

Comedian Auggie Smith wrote, "R.I.P. Angel Salazar. I watched him absolutely murder one night at The Icehouse. He crushed for 90 straight minutes right after I had ate it. I would've loved to blame my set on the crowd but Angel made that impossible."

Meanwhile, Kadrolsha Ona Carole wrote, "Got home from filming to find out my dear close friend Angel Salazar passed away. Angel and I worked together for years. I will miss his silly antics and cheerful laughter. Super sad. Love you my friend. May you rest in peace."

"RIP to my friend Angel Salazar. Worked together a few months ago. Comedy legend," comedian Adam Hunter wrote.