Andy Griffith Once Dreamed He Killed His Co-Star

Andy Griffith seems like he was such a benign nice guy, doesn't he? If you ever watched The Andy Griffith Show, then you know exactly what I mean. He's the gentle person you would love to have as your next-door neighbor, your kid's teacher, your best buddy, or your favorite uncle. So it's hard to imagine that Griffith once dreamed he killed his co-star!

Well, according to MeTV.com, he claimed he had some pretty potent thoughts sometimes while he was adrift in la-la-land. Like, for example, thinking of offing dear Don Knotts in a dream!

We had to get to the bottom of this eyebrow-raiser, so here's the lowdown....

It Unnerved Andy Griffith To Have Such A Bizarre Dream

He Had It After He Moved On From 'The Andy Grifith Show'

According to MeTV.com via the Sioux City Journal, Griffith said, "I dreamed I killed Don Knotts. I woke up the next morning and my conscience was killing me." Griffith was so unglued that he called his therapist.

Sounds like he was shaken up! But Griffith did not need the advice of a mental health professional to unravel the meaning behind his weird nighttime imaginings.

He figured out what was going on himself. Griffith must have been a really savvy person to decode that dream!

Griffith Was Actually Getting Rid Of His Old TV Persona, Andy Taylor

No More Squeaky-Clean, Small-Town Sheriff

Andy Griffith explained to his analyst what was underlying his dream.

"'I said, 'Listen, I had this nightmare but I think I've analyzed what it was. I think I was killing my character, my image, and it bothered me.' He [Griffith's shrink] said, 'Yeah, that's right. That's what you were doing. Isn't that funny, I was killing the image of Andy Taylor that day and it bothered me to the point that I had that nightmare."

He Really Banished His Old Image

After The Andy Griffith Show ended, Griffith assumed that more meaty acting gigs would come flooding his way. They didn't.

"In order to survive, I played heavies," he explained. "And now, that's what I'm considered. I'm not considered a comedy actor anymore. Maybe after Matlock, I'll be considered a lawyer or something. Television is a funny business."

Andy, we loved you whether you played a hero or a heavy!