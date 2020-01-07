Americana band Andrew Weiss and Friends navigate an unbalanced relationship on the jangly "This Might Hurt a Little" from their forthcoming album The Golden Age of Love & Chemistry (out March 27).

Weiss says the song came about while listening to The Beatles' covers of Carl Perkins songs. The upbeat song finds freedom in letting go of a one-sided love story.

"When I first started writing songs at seven years old, I discovered country and western music second hand from The Beatles, and I would make up my own songs using what I thought (at the time) were funny, cliché lyrics. I realize now that those lyrics were not 'funny,' they were in fact 'the truth,' and sometimes it simply takes more years of living life to understand that," Weiss tells Wide Open Country. "'This Might Hurt A Little' came to be by accident. At the time of writing this song, I had been listening to some early Beatles records with those great Carl Perkins covers. After hitting a road block while writing another song, I started playing some chords, and after a few minutes I had this whole new song finished. Lyrically, I was writing about a couple on a road trip who discover that their relationship is one-sided. It doesn't only apply to a romantic relationship; it could also apply to a friendship. Sometimes we have to ask ourselves, 'is it worth staying friends with someone who doesn't care about the friendship as much as I do?' It can be a demoralizing feeling, but making the right decision will always cause a person to experience positive growth."

Listen to "This Might Hurt a Little" below.