Atlanta-based duo Andrea & Mud (Andrea Colburn and Kyle "Mud" Moseley) bring two vintage sounds together on "Lines," which blends '60s surf-rock with a classic country-western sound. The song is the latest released from Bad News Darlin', an 11-track album that encompasses rock, blues, country and Junior Brown-inspired surf-western.

The duo says the song was directly influences by '60s rock.

"This one was written by Andrea before she met Mud for a songwriter group to build writing skills. The word for that week was 'Lines' and that's how this all-too-familiar narrative of a messed up relationship, made even worse by alcoholism, came about," the duo tells Wide Open Country. "We were very excited to get horns on this. It's actually just one horn played by Atlanta musician Chad Paul (Southern Ska Syndicate) made to sound like two. This song embodies the 'surf western' idea we have been pushing for; basically our idea of mixing country-western music with '60s surf music a la The Ventures. This track also directly references the 1960 song 'Apache' by The Shadows."

Listen to "Lines" below.

Andrea & Mud duo co-produced the record with Damon Moon at Standard Electric Records in Decatur, Georgia.