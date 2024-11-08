YouTube Celebrity Andre Beadle Dies In Tragic Car Crash In New York

Andre Beadle, 25, who found considerable fame and fans on YouTube, lost his life in a car crash in the early morning hours of November 6, per People. The fatal accident happened in Queens, New York, on the Nassau Expressway, according to the New York Police Department via the outlet.

Authorities reportedly determined that Beadle was going "at a high rate of speed" and then he "lost control" of his vehicle. He was driving a 2023 BMW.

"He then 'veered to the right' and traveled 'off the right side of the roadway into the right shoulder' and struck 'a metal pole,' the NYPD added," according to the outlet. Beadle was evidently thrown from the car.

Medical Personnel Transported Andre Beadle To A Hospital

He Could Not Be Saved Unfortunately

Beadle was brought to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center. There, he was declared deceased.

Beadle Made A Video Featuring His Car

He Seemingly Had Quite A Fascination With The Snazzy Ride

In an ironic coincidence, Beadle made a video depicting the car being worked on at an auto shop. It ended with him "driving the vehicle at night close to the location where the crash occurred." Beadle must have really liked that car a lot. Per the outlet, he also posted snaps of it on Instagram along with clips that emphasized the car's speed.

It was capable of traveling "between 60 to 130 mph in about 3 seconds and between 100-150 mph more in another 3 seconds." That is some powerful set of wheels.

Beadle's Family Announced A Balloon Release In Andre's Memory

It Will Be Held On Friday, November 8

On Instagram, Beadle's family announced a balloon release on November 8 at 4:30 p.m. at Haffen Park. It's in the Bronx. They affectionately called him someone who was "driven by passion."

Fans Left Messages On Social Media

One shared, "I know you are watching over us bro."

Posted another, "Rip brother. Praying for your family and loved ones."

From somebody else, "We love you brother."

And "Still processing this loss, very heart breaking."

We wish peace and healing to all those who are mourning Andre's passing.