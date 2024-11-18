Anderson Cooper's Latest Social Media Post Has Fans Speculating About His Future At CNN — Here's Why It's Harmless

There are many days where I would love all of the money that celebrities have, but I don't know if I would like all that fame. It turns out that you can't do anything without people speculating. One of Anderson Cooper's latest social media posts (or should I say Andy Cohen's) has fans speculating about his future at CNN.

Of course, they're trying to correlate two things that don't have a lot of connection. Cooper recently shared a selfie with Cooper while riding on the A-train in New York City. The CNN host appeared to be a bit dejected and slightly annoyed by the selfie. Cohen wrote, "AC was NOT. HAVING. IT. on the A train tonight!"

Meanwhile, Cooper commented, "Like you weren't attracting enough attention? You had to take out the camera and take a selfie!" Several people noted the fact that Cooper was taking a cost-cutting transport rather than riding in a private car. Likewise, they tried to infer that Cooper appears stressed in his photos. They pointed out that he seemed displeased.

Anderson Cooper On A Train

But to me, it looks more like Cooper is faking annoyance at a friend who is drawing attention to them in public. It seems to be more of a "Oh, Andy, why?" glare than anything serious. Likewise, having lived in New York City, everyone takes the subway. I remember the first time I saw a celebrity on a train cart. It was a shocking but common reality.

It's no sign that Cooper is trying to pinch pennies over a potential exit from CNN. Other people focused more on the fact that Cooper and Cohen were out on the town.

One wrote, "I would die if I was on the train and you both hopped on!" Another wrote, "Can u even imagine riding the subway and you see this."

Yet another wrote, "Made my night to see you both!" Still, another wrote, "The traffic was insane today even by NY standards! So even w/congestion pricing, you'll be taking the subway a lot more soon. We welcome you."