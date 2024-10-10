Anderson Cooper Gets Smacked In Face By Debris Covering Hurricane Milton In Wild Moment Caught On Tape

CNN reporter Anderson Cooper is notorious for the danger he puts himself in when reporting. As Hurricane Milton hits Florida, he is out on the front lines reporting when he is hit in the face with flying debris.

Hurricane Milton is a savage hurricane, and it is certainly not safe for anyone to be outside right now. As Floridians stay safe inside, however, Anderson Cooper is out there for the sake of reporting. A video posted to X shares the moment he gets whacked by a flying piece of debris.

The video is only short, and it shows the news anchor struggling to stay upright in the harsh winds. Mid-sentence, a white piece of flying debris socks him in the mouth. It must have hurt, for Cooper exclaims and staggers back a couple of paces. He recovers, however, and immediately continues with what he was saying.

The moment Anderson Cooper gets hit by flying debris in Bradenton, FL.

The moment Anderson Cooper gets hit by flying debris in Bradenton, FL.

Anderson Cooper On The Frontlines Of Hurricane Milton

The debris that hit Anderson Cooper was thankfully nothing too heavy or damaging. It was a piece of styrofoam, as Anderson Cooper later clarified. Well, he actually called it a piece of "styrophone," but I think we know what he's getting at.

As the news anchor wasn't injured, the event has become an amusing one for all who sees it.

"That's why only Florida Men should be out in hurricanes," says one commenter making light of the situation.

Many who aren't a fan of Anderson Cooper or CNN have made more cutting jokes about the debris attack. "Even the hurricane hates CNN," ones says. This sentiment is echoed by "I feel bad for the debris."

Some are of the opinion that it was the camera man or producer who launched something at him. I wouldn't put it past the conglomerates of today to stage such things even for a modicum of attention. However, the debris trajectory seems rather authentic, from where I'm sitting anyway.

"Producer knew it was their time to shine, chucked a book at him," jokes another.

Whether you enjoy CNN or not, this video is pretty amusing. Let's hope that no proper harm comes to any of the crews out reporting in Hurricane Milton. If you're in Florida, please make sure to keep yourself safe.