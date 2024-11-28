An entire police department has decided that they can't be bothered to protect and serve anymore, and all quit at the same time. Wouldn't it be awkward if it didn't make any difference?

In one fell swoop, the town of McColl, S.C was left without a police force as the chief police and his whole team upped and quit. This has left the town with no police, and no way to get new ones for quite some time.

The chief of police claimed that his job had become too difficult to do, forcing him to quit. In a statement, he explains his tantrum. "For months, I have endured unwarranted and malicious behavior aimed at undermining my integrity and leadership," he said in his resignation letter. "These actions have not only affected me personally but have also created a toxic atmosphere that has hindered the department's ability to function effectively. Despite our efforts to address these issues professionally and through appropriate channels, the harassment and hostility have persisted."

Apparently, the poor little policeman was feeling harassed, and he spat out his dummy. Not only did he walk out, but the rest of his police buddies quit along with him. He obviously couldn't cut it as police chief, citing budget cuts and unfair allegations along with harassment.

So, if you're looking to get yourself a job in the police, McColl has plenty of openings. Just head on down there and prove you can at least spell your name. You'll have a badge and a gun before the day is out.

The Police Quit, Then The Mayor Quit... His Life

Since the police quit their position in McColl, South Carolina, the Mayor of the town has also died. In a tragic car crash, he lost his life, leaving McColl without governance or police. They're freewheeling, leaderless and lawless.

Mayor George Garner, 49, was driving down Highway 34 in Mechanicsville when he had the fatal crash. She veered into the center line and had a head-on collision with a semi-truck. He was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

It's not looking good for McColl these days. There is certainly a power vacuum that needs filling.