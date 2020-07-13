An Entire Horse Farm is For Sale in Florida

A huge chunk of real estate in Tarpon Springs, Florida (a coastal city in Pinellas County that's within an hour of Tampa Bay) doubles as a turnkey equestrian center.

This horse farm, complete with a 7,800 sq. ft. main home and four-car detached garage, can be yours for $6.2 million. Additional amenities include an eight-stall barn for horse boarding, a horseback riding area, a maintenance building, two pastures and a stocked fishing pond with a dock.

Dubbed Serella Stables, the property at 3225 Keystone Rd. includes a four bedroom, five bathroom home built in 2019. Per Zillow, the house's floor plan includes "a great room, office, wine cellar, gym/bonus room, dining area, library and kitchen; all on the main living level with 18' ceilings." The residence, garage and maintenance building are all concrete, and all structures have a metal roof.

This combination of a luxurious home and an equestrian facility for business-minded animal lovers won't come cheap. Zillow estimates it'll cost at least $28,469 per month, based on principal and interest, property taxes and home insurance.

Zillow adds that while the fenced-in property is huge enough to feel off the grid and neighbors the spacious Brooker Creek Preserve, "the location is central to shopping, golf, marinas, and schools, and is just 30 minutes to Tampa International Airport."

It's located in what appears to be a horse hotbed, considering the number of riding academies, boarding facilities and horse training businesses in nearby Odessa, Dunedin, Clearwater, New Port Richey, Palm Harbor and Pasco County.

The property was listed for sale on June 26. Diane Swainston of Premier Sothesby's International Realty is its listing agent.

Tarpon Springs has the highest percentage of Greek Americans of any city in the US.

