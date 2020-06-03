Amy Grant Has Open Heart Surgery to Fix Heart Condition

Singer-songwriter Amy Grant underwent open heart surgery recently to fix a heart condition she's had since birth. According to Grant's publicist, Velvet Kelm, Grant's doctor said the surgery "couldn't have gone better."

"Thank you for so many prayers today. Amy is out of surgery and the doctor said it could not have gone better," reads a post on Amy Grant's official Facebook page. "We would ask for continued prayers over the days, weeks and months to come as she makes a full recovery... xo."

Grant, who's been married to country singer Vince Gill since 2000, previously announced that she discovered the heart condition after her doctor, John Bright Cage, suggested she have a check up because of her dad's heart history. Doctors discovered the singer had partial anomalous pulmonary venous return (PAPVR).

"Instead of concerts and camping trips this summer, I am going to take care of my heart," Grant wrote in February. "Are you taking care of yours? Please do."

Since February is heart health awareness month, I want to send a shout out to my doctor, John Bright Cage. He suggested I have a check up because of my Dad’s heart history... (look to image for full message from Amy)#HeartHealth #PAPVR #EveryHeartbeat pic.twitter.com/5bXt17qXQX — Amy Grant (@amygrant) February 13, 2020

In 1982, Grant released her breakthrough album Age to Age, featuring "El Shaddai." She's continued to release several successful albums, including 1991's Heart in Motion, which featured the pop hit "Baby Baby," "Every Heartbeat," "That's What Love is For" and "I Will Remember You." She's sold over 30 million albums worldwide and has won six Grammy Awards.

