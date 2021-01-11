This Kentucky Company Builds the Amish Log Cabins of Our Dreams

Editor's note: A previous version of this article stated that the Amish Cabin Company offered kits for $16K. This is incorrect. We regret the error.

Whether your dream cottage is nestled in the rolling hills of the countryside, a recreational cabin on a good summer lake, or hidden somewhere off the map in a secluded forest, nothing beats cozying up in a log cabin with friends or family after a long day of hiking, swimming, fishing or working. Regardless of your favorite cabin styles (red cedar perhaps?), you can now get a little bit of help to get the Amish made cabin of your dreams.

Now, thanks to a Kentucky-based Amish Cabin Company and community of Amish builders, getting your own log cabin may be easier than you think. So get ready to go all Abe Lincoln on your dream vacation house.

The company offers a variety of cabin styles -- Appalachian, Lincoln, Kentuckian and more -- starting at around $40,000. Contact Amish Cabin Company for an exact quote.

Built out of beautiful and sturdy white pine, this popular rustic log home model features a centered front porch. It also includes two lofts in the floor plan and has lots of windows to let in natural sunlight. The log cabin kits leave plenty of room for personalization; home decor, furniture, and landscaping are entirely up to the builder. You can add on a covered front porch or use these modular cabins as a weekend retreat (maybe your new hunting cabin?).

Pre-assembled Amish built cabins get transported on trailers (cabin version of mobile homes) and hand-delivered directly to new buyers. Additional deluxe cabin add-ons available for purchase often include solar power and additional storage space. These modular homes also may come with heating installation, extra bathrooms, functional dormers and more.

