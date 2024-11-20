'America's Next Top Model' Reveals Traumatizing Dark Side Of Reality Show

'America's Next Top Model' was an incredibly popular reality show. The show followed 20 young women with the dream of becoming a model throughout a competition. From photoshoots, to commercials, to behind-the-scenes drama there was never a dull moment in this show. However, past contestants are now speaking out and sharing that 'America's Next Top Model' had a dark side.

'America's Next Top Model' The Dark Side

I am not going to lie, I was obsessed with this show when I was growing up. It looked so glamorous and fun, and it made me want to be a model too. I assumed that it had hidden struggles we didn't see but I never thought 'America's Next Top Model' had a hidden dark side.

Sure there was the occasional mean comment about weight, but I assumed that was for drama. There has to be the one mean judge to keep it interesting. However now past contestants are speaking out and what they have to say is shocking.

One of the contestants speaking out is All Stars 2011 season winner, Angelea Preston. The model won the All Stars season of the show and was ecstatic at her victory. However, her happiness was short lived. She shared with the NY Post the show took that title away from her. She stated, ""Winning 'All-Stars' was one of the best days of my life... And the day they took that away from me was one of the worst." The show took the title from her because of her past work as a female escort.

Models Speak Out

Angelea was not the only model to speak out against 'America's Next Top Model's' dark side. Her replacement winner, Lisa D'Amato also shared some jarring details. Footage of her from "The Dark Side of Reality TV: America's Next Top Model" a Vice series shows her sharing some of the trauma she went through.

She claimed that she was misrepresented in the show. Only portrayed as "alcoholic villain" that made people hate her. Furthermore that persona that they painted for her affected her ability to book modeling work after the show. She stated, "'America's Next Top Model' f-king squashed my dreams." "They don't care if you live or die," she continued "Nothing happened with my modeling career."

Other past contestants chimed in about 'America's Next Top Model's' dark side as well. Saying how traumatizing the makeovers were and how harsh comments about weight, height, and body type left long lasting scars. Although Tyra Banks apologized for being insensitive during the show, fans were not soothed.

Silver Linings

While many past models complained about 'America's Next Top Model's' dark side, others chose to focus on the silver linings of their time there. Brittany Brower, a competitor from Cycle 4, shared that she would "100% do it again." She mentioned that while there were some annoyances with filming that she didn't like that she understood the reality TV show was all about the drama. She even shared a TikTok where she ranks some of her old photos from the show. In that video she address that she had found work after the show as well.

Another Cycle 4 contestant also focused on more positive aspects of the show. Keenyah Hill told the Post "battling for Banks' approval was a surreal privilege that put her on the map." She then elaborated "No matter where I go in the world, I'm recognized. I've been modeling for the past 20 years. I never stopped." Additionally she has walked in New York, Paris, and Milan fashion weeks. Similar to her competitor, she argued she would do the show again.

Those two positive accounts give fans some hope that while 'America's Next Top Model' had a dark side, it wasn't all bad. Now they are anxiously awaiting the airing of "The Dark Side of Reality TV' which airs at 9 p.m. EST on Vice TV on Tuesdays.