Either America has a Dutton problem or a problem with the Duttons.

Yellowstone 's famed Dutton clan is our nation's fictional First Family. From their Montana stronghold, they've been delighting us, baffling us, and making us spit out our drinks and throw our phones at the TV (just me?) since busting their way into the culture in 2018. The brainchildren of prolific producer Taylor Sheridan, the Dutton family, grounded by Kevin Costner's Golden Globe-winning turn as patriarch John Dutton, is, in many ways, just like any other family.

Case in point: The Duttons aren't all fan-favorites. Like every brood across this great nation, there are a few less-than-stellar family members down on the farm. But who's the worst Dutton? A new map reveals just that.

Based on geotagged Twitter data, the below map shows the most disliked Dutton in every state. For the analysis, researchers tracked negative tweets (e.g. "I hate Jamie's character") about each character in each state for the duration of Yellowstone Season 5, Part 1, which aired Nov. 13th through Jan. 1st.

120,000 tweets later, we finally know who's the most disliked Dutton across America, and the answer may surprise you. (Or not.)

So, yeah. It's Beth "I am the rock therapists break themselves against" Dutton. (Shocker.)

Played to much acclaim by Kelly Reilly, who was nominated for a 2023 Critics Choice Award for her performance, Beth Dutton is the always-formidable, sometimes-irksome daughter of John Dutton. Despite her status as the most disliked character currently on Yellowstone, Beth is married to the show's most popular character, ranch hand Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser).

Who scored second-highest (ahem, lowest) marks? Why, traitor Jamie Dutton, of course. Played by Wes Bentley, Jamie is either the forever-estranged or prodigal son of John Dutton, depending on how you look at it.

The dueling Beth and Jamie put up the most impressive numbers, but Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille) and Summer Higgins (Piper Perabo) each won the non-popularity contest in at least one state. Here's the breakdown by numbers:

Beth Dutton - 32 states

Jamie Dutton - 15 states

Monica Dutton - 2 states

Summer Higgins - 1 state

With a majority of states agreeing on her superlative worst-ness, Beth Dutton has a bit of a branding problem. But at least she's consistent.