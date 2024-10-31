'America's Kindest Husband' Accused Of Murdering Wife

If you're familiar with the term 'Lovebombing' then you're probably also familiar with what that kind of behavior betrays. In an unsurprising turn of events, a man who was dubbed 'America's Kindest Husband,' turned out to be a monster, possibly hiding his foul intentions of murdering his wife behind obsessive love.

Videos by Wide Open Country

The internet was swept away by Murphy-Johnson's behavior after he went viral for leaving messages for his wife, Molly, in their mirror. However, these actions may have been a distraction from his true evil intentions. His wife allegedly died after an overdose in 2017. Since then, he has been tried for drugging and holding captive a 16-year-old girl receiving a life sentence. Now, Molly's family is asking whether 'America's Kindest Husband' is also guilty of murdering his wife.

Not A Happy Husband And Wife Before Mollys Murder

After meeting on OK Cupid in 2012, UK-based game designer Murphy-Johnson and Molly married. However, it was not all chocolates and roses for the pair. Before she died, Molly disclosed that Murphy-Johnson was deeply abusive.

In a court filing, obtained by the NYPost, Molly disclosed that "He threatened to kill me (and make it look like a suicide) ... physically assaulted me by kicking my back/stomach, punching my head/arms, pushing me down and stealing my purse, money, and phone to prevent me getting away." This horrendous treatment gives some weight behind 'America's Kindest Husband' possibly murdering his wife.

Further evidence provided by the family and friends of Molly points towards the likely murder by her husband. In a statement to the press, Molly's childhood friend notes that "She was brilliant, extremely educated on medication and drugs, and in my opinion, she would not go out that way." With this in mind, it would be hard to imagine an astute, and careful person 'overdosing' by accident.

Love Bomb Scare

It is important to realize that these overblown, public, shows of affection, such as the viral mirror act, are often just that, an act. In this case, the man doing them was dangerous and a murderer. He had manipulated his wife in the past. Her loved ones believed he had derailed a life she was previously working towards. Before meeting him she had just completed a degree in mass communications. After, she enrolled in a master's degree. However, she dropped out to move to San Fran for her husband's job.

At present, this abusive husband has not been found guilty of murdering Molly. But, there are reams of evidence from family, friends, hospitals, redacted court hearings, and more that point towards a foul relationship. It doesn't help that Murphy-Johnson was also found guilty of drugging and holding captive a child, either.