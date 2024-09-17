‘America’s Got Talent’ Star Emily Gold Dies 17 Weeks After Appearing On Show

America's Got Talent contestant Emily Gold, 17, has died. The teen passed away on Friday.

Authorities revealed that Gold died from a an apparent suicide. Someone discovered her body late evening in California.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, California Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Rodrigo Jimenez confirmed "Officers from the California Highway Patrol Rancho Cucamonga area responded to a pedestrian down in lanes."

"When the officers arrived, they located a female, 17 year old, who was struck by at least one other vehicle in the carpool lane on eastbound 210," Jimenez also said. "The female did succumb to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene."

Emily Gold Dies

Gold's death comes just weeks after appearing on America's Got Talent. She appeared alongside the Los Osos High School dance team. The group made it to the quarterfinals. They ended up getting eliminated from America's Got Talent in August.



Judge Simon Cowell praised the group for their performance.

"It was absolutely brilliant," Cowell also said at the time. "What I loved about this was first of all the energy. I think what I just saw is everything a great school should be doing, which is encouraging talent and friendship. "

Cowell also continued, "It reminded me of seeing the High School Musical movie and thinking every kid should go to a school like that."

Speaking with PEOPLE on Aug. 13, Gold said of her time onstage, "When I'm performing, I'm really thinking about all the corrections because we get corrections up until five minutes before we go on stage. So to really just think about all those so that we apply them is my biggest priority on stage."

After her death, Gold's family organized a GoFundMe to raise money for her death.

"With great sadness we share our Los Osos Grizzly Emily Gold has passed away," the fundraiser also read. "As a community lets come together and support the Gold family in this difficult time. Please know this money will go directly to the family to support them and help with expenses."