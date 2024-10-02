'America's Got Talent' Judge Heidi Klum Reveals Her Halloween Costume

Eternal vampire, Heidi Klum, is known for a host of reasons. Though best known for being a model, Klum has since added many other skills to her entertainment resume! She was one of Project Runway's most prolific judges, and she's been nominated for six Emmy awards. (She even won one in 2013 for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program!)

However, now she proudly boasts a title she's carried for the past few years: The Queen of Halloween! Klum has outdone most people when it comes to eye-catching Halloween costumes. She's been a giant peacock, a weird worm, a frighteningly realistic zombie -- and that's just the last three years! This year, she's promising something bigger than ever! Per PEOPLE, Klum hinted at what would be in store for the spooky season within her campaign for UNICEF.

"Every year, I go all out with my costumes, so each one holds its own special place in my heart," she told the publication. "The fun is in trying to outdo myself every year, but what really makes it memorable is the excitement and joy of the whole Halloween experience — there's just nothing like it."

Heidi Klum Is Ready For This Year's Halloween

The Little Orange Box allows people to help UNICEF "raise $5 for UNICEF USA by engaging in a 'click-or-treat' experience, exploring stories from children around the world, and learning about UNICEF's work in 190 countries and territories." When Klum asked if the Orange Box would factor into her costume this year, she was surprisingly cryptic with her answer.

"Hmm ... let's just say you'll have to wait and see! You know I love a good surprise," Klum teased. Well, that was a shockingly tame and civil piece-- "Ah-ha-ha-ha. Have you been a good little lady? If so, come get your treat Woman."

...What is wrong with the internet? I found that comment under a post of Klum's on X (formerly Twitter) where she's just... posing with a Halloween filter. Somehow, we found a way to be creepy, huh? It may be par the course for online interactions, but it's no less disturbing when it happens.