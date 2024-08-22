'America's Got Talent' Judge Heidi Klum Compares Howie Mandel And Simon Cowell To Two Bickering Children

Sometimes America's Got Talent judge Heidi Klum feels like a parent watching over two bickering children. The model recently opened up about getting caught between Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel at the judges table.

She says "it's like talking to kids."

"He is very smart. That's Simon Cowell. He's like, 'Let me go push that Golden Buzzer'... he just does crazy things. He does things he's not allowed to do, and we love him for it... he is the boss, and so we let him," Klum told Fox News Digital. "The thing is, these boys, they just never behave. It's funny... at the end of the day, the most important thing is the act got through to the live show."

Klum is referring to the Japanese acrobatic act AIRFOOTWORKS. Cowell ended up starting some drama when he stole Mandel's Golden Buzzer for the act. Hitting the Golden Buzzer allows a contestant to skip on through ahead. Right now, Mandel was the only one left with a Golden Buzzer.

Heidi Klum Talks Feud

Cowell felt he should use it for the acrobatics act, and so he pushed Mandel'z buzzer for him. "I was waiting for them to come to me. I was waiting for my turn. Waiting for my turn is the key word," Mandel explained on the "America's Got Talent" red carpet. "He took my turn. Tried to take my turn. But I'm too quick. I'm very nimble... I'm aware of what's going on and I listen. So, I saved my moment for me."

Cowell said, "I am just about to get myself fired." He then hit Mandel's Golden Buzzer sending the act on through. However, Mandel and Cowell ended up getting in an argument about who deserved credit. Both rushed to the stage to congratulate the act. Host Terry Crews had to step in as mediator.