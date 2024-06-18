'America's Got Talent' Icon Howie Mandel Finds Wife in Pool of Blood in Drunken Accident

Las Vegas living catches up on you quickly. The gambling, the drinking, the partying, the blinding lights, it's a dizzying whirlwind on the strip. Howie Mandel leaves Las Vegas behind after a nightmare trip.

On a recent appearance on Fox News' 'LIVE With Kelly and Mark,' Mandel details a wicked night with his wife. It all starts with your typical Vegas party, everyone guzzles their drinks and stumbles around. What happens after turns a drunken stupor into something crazier. "It was too much. And [Terry] was tipsy," Howie prefaces. "I did not know that, and in the middle of the night she got up and, I don't know where she was headed, but she headed into the wall. And she fell and hit the wainscoting. She hit that as she went down. She slipped, went down, hit that on her eye, then fell on the floor, and broke her cheek."

Howie Mandel's Crazy Night With His Wife

The further the story goes, the scarier it feels. Howie places us in the moment, only loud noises and confusion fills the air. ""I heard 'bang' and 'ahh' and I woke up and I went, 'Where are you?' And she went 'I don't know.' That's what she said," he explains.

Afterwards, the show displays a gnarly picture of his wife Terry's face. Massive bruising takes prominent real estate on her face. Additionally, lacerations are shown on her forehead and eye. Then, Howie continues the night of terror, panic ensuing. "I turn on the light, I look, I look around the bed. She's in the corner, face down, and I didn't know she'd cut her head. But blood is pooling," Mandel explains. "I freaked out. I picked her up, I put her on the bed. There's blood every[where]. I went and grabbed all the towels, and all the towels are covered with blood. And she's going 'Get me ice. Get me ice.' I don't know where to get ice."

Ultimately, Howie scrambles for a couple of cold soda cans in place of the ice. Now, he starts to see his wife's skull peeking through, causing him to truly freak out. Eventually, Howie and Terry embark on a trip to the hospital after hotel security proves to be unhelpful. Thankfully, his wife is recovering smoothly. "She is absolutely perfect," he emphasizes. "There is not a scar. She is beautiful."