'America's Got Talent' Fans Are Accusing The Show Of Rigging The Semi-Finals

It's that time of the year, folks. Summer is slowly coming to an end, and people are getting colder with the weather. America's Got Talent announced the acts moving on to the semi-finals after a contentious episode. And, well... you can never totally satisfy the internet when it comes to competitive shows. People, needless to say, were not happy with the eliminations.

"The guy with the one leg was robbed!" one Instagram user lamented. Referring to one-legged Brazilian breakdancer, Bboy Samuka. Who was very, very impressive! Check him out!

Like, come on. It doesn't get more talented than that! Unfortunately, he was booted from the show — much to the chagrin of most fans. In fact, there's a hot take I want to dissect since I have your attention because it emphasizes a good point about America's Got Talent! "Stop voting for singers! Yes singing is a talent but there are other shows for that," one Instagram user decried.

You know what, though? That commenter might have a point! Singing does fall under the umbrella of "talent," yes. But I admit that it does feel a little messy to bring singers on when there are only 40 other singing-based competitions to join along the course of a year. All I'm saying is that the window of opportunity for singers is way wider than other skills and talents.

'America's Got Talent' Fans Believe The Show Is Rigged

"What happened to the siblings trio, Nini, and Brooke Bailey!!??? WHAAAAT????? These results were rigged more than good. How did the sand guy BEAT THE TRIO?? There is NO WAY! I walked out the door when I saw that!!!"

Okay, let's leave the cool illusionist alone! He turned stuff to sand, and it was fun to watch. I will say, though, that there's something less... "fun" about modern-day illusionists.

Magic is mainly just sleight of hand. But with so many "digital enhancements" now, magic shows are certainly more "bombastic" rather than "impressive." It's the difference between "practical effects" vs. "special effects" in movies. Sure, it looks amazing, but what happened to real masters of the magic arts?