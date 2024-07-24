'America's Got Talent' Drops Bombshell Golden Buzzer Twist But Viewers Are Not Happy

America's Got Talent just dropped a bombshell twist to the show's live rounds, but it went over with viewers like a lead balloon. When the show returns from hiatus, it will be adding more golden buzzers to the mix.

Host Terry Crews revealed that each judge will get an additional Golden Buzzer for the live rounds. This would effectively let them send acts straight to the finals.

"For the first time ever in America's Got Talent history, the Golden Buzzer is about to go live," Crews revealed. "One more from each judge will send acts straight to the finals. This summer, anything can happen."

Basically, the judges will be able to override the votes of viewers. It's taking away power away from the viewers and giving it back to the judges. This comes after Season 19 already featured two Golden Buzzers in the season. They got to send a total of nine acts straight to the live rounds.

'America's Got Talent' Viewers Displeased

This comes after Judge Simon Cowell pushed to let an act through after already using one Golden Buzzer."If you do it, everyone else gets a second one," one producer warned. "OK! Yeah, if I have two, you can all have two," Simon said, and thus the rules changed.

However, America's Got Talent viewers aren't the biggest fans of the new changes. They believed that having Golden Buzzers during the live rounds was a step too far. Taking to social media, several complained.

One wrote, "Such a desperate attempt to generate something new because a live show golden buzzer makes zero sense." Another wrote, "Seriously what are they thinking. It's so stupid. The original 36 contestants thing worked so well. First it was the 55 contestant change, and now we're adding Golden Buzzers? Wtf."

Another wrote, "That's even worse than judge's cut golden buzzers. Like live shows are for the audience to vote, not judges."

Yet another wrote, "Yes! Exactly. I don't like majority of their golden buzzers because I feel like 1 out of 5 is about actual talent."

One viewer wrote, "I don't like the golden buzzer. It's never truly been about talent. I have seen the judges basically force guest celeb judges to give it to who they wanted. This is just telling the fans 'We don't like who you vote for.'"

Well, at least one viewer was happy. They wrote, "So Americans Got Talent is on to the live shows after the Olympics, and I have to say there were only a small number of contestants I actually liked this year. But I am looking forward to the live golden buzzer."