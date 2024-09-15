Americans React Wildly to Second Potential Trump Assassination Attempt

Recently, outlets report shots firing at a golf tournament near Donald Trump's vicinity. There's no telling yet whether or not the shots signal a potential assassination attempt on the former president. It could possibly be a separate situation where Trump happens to be in the vicinity.

Regardless, this situation proves to be a hot bed of discussion for people on either side of the political spectrum. Naturally, social media sites run hot in discussion in the immediate aftermath of the shots.

Social Media Runs Wild in Reaction to The Second Potential Assassination Attempt on Donald Trump

People on Twitter have tons to say in reaction to the potential assassination on Donald Trump. Some even wonder how it could affect the outcome of the upcoming presidential election. Take one user who jokes about the worst case scenario for the current Republican candidate. "Trump staging multiple assassination attempts then still losing is the funniest outcome," they remark.

There are definitely others who aren't buying the validity of the assassination. Given the very little information that surfaces on the shooter right now, people are calling conspiracy theories. However, one person has a different angle. They don't accuse Trump and his team of causing a hoax. Rather, they wonder if someone is deliberately trying to leak information to people who want Donald dead. "How did the shooter even know Trump would be there? His golf outing today was not on any public schedule... Someone on his team is a bad apple," they ponder.

Additionally, there are much more people who earnest worry about the health of Donald Trump and the emotional state of their family. "My heart is breaking for Melania and Barron, all his children and grandchildren. Imagine being 18 years old and witness your father being shot and now another attempt. This is so heavy!" they tweet.