American Woman Uses Controversial Sarco Pod To End Her Life, Now People Are Facing Jail Time

Following the assisted suicide of an American woman through the use of a Sarco pod, Swiss police have detained several individuals and have opened a criminal case. Contrary to other European countries, euthanasia is not considered legal in Switzerland, which prompted the arrests for alleged incitement and accessory to suicide.

The 64-year-old woman used the controversial Sarco - short for sarcophagus - pod to end her life. Reportedly, she suffered from a "severely compromised immune system." It is the first use of the machine developed by Exit International and created by Dr. Phillip Nitschke. The one-million-dollar 3D-printed machine reportedly said to the woman "If you want to die, press this button," according to the AFP.

Dr. Nitschke, technical advisor of The Last Resort - Exit International Swiss affiliate -, said: "When she entered the Sarco, she almost immediately pressed the button." He continued: "My estimate is that she lost consciousness within 2 minutes and that she died after five minutes. We saw jerky, small twitches of the muscles in her arms, but she was probably already unconscious by then."

The Issue Of Assisted Suicide in Switzerland

The incident sparked controversy as the news broke, with divided opinions regarding the legality of the use of the Sarco machine and the issue of assisted suicide in Switzerland. While some categorize the Sarco pod as a non-medical device due to its use of nitrogen, others claim that the use of nitrogen does not meet the requirements detailed in the Chemicals Act.

Following the woman's suicide, Schaffhausen police arrested a photographer who wanted to take photos of the case. Later, police arrested Florian Willet, director of The Last Resort. She was the only witness to the 64-year-old's assisted suicide. In total, reports detail four different arrests that happened after the fact.

The Sarco pod is a euthanasia device that contains a canister filled with nitrogen. It uses inert gas asphyxiation to ensure that individuals die by suicide. Dr. Nitschke created the machine back in 2017, but his work in assisted suicide dates back to 1990. Its legal use in Switzerland has been a matter of debate since 2021, labeled by many as a "glorified gas chamber."