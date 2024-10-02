'American Pickers' Star Mike Wolfe Was By Frank Fritz's Side When He Passed Away

The death of Frank Fritz shocked American Pickers fans, but there's some comfort knowing that Fritz did not die alone. He was surrounded by all of his loved ones and friends including pal Mike Wolfe.

According to TMZ, Wolfe was with Fritz when he passed away. Up until Fritz's passing, fans assumed that Wolfe and Fritz were still on the outs. They had a high profile falling out back in 2020 after Fritz quit the show. However, an anonymous friend reported that the two actually made amends back in 2023.

"Mike has been wanting to see Frank for quite some time," the friend told the Quad-City Times. "Frank just now felt up to seeing him. It was Frank's request to see Mike."

"They were both in tears. Both were crying," she said. "Mike brought up how nervous they both were to be going on David Letterman, which was one of their first big appearances. ... They talked about old times, how things got started and the impact they had on the world. There were tears flowing on both sides."

"They were not feuding," the friend added. "They needed separation to appreciate each other."

Frank Fritz and Mike Wolfe

In an emotional tribute, Wolfe mourned the passing Fritz on social media. He confirmed that he was with Fritz when he passed away.

"It's with a broken heart that I share with all of you that Frank passed away last night," Wolfe wrote. "I've known Frank for more than half my life and what you've seen on TV has always been what I have seen, a dreamer who was just as sensitive as he was funny. The same off camera as he was on, Frank had a way of reaching the hearts of so many by just being himself."

"Who would have ever dreamed we would share the cockpit of a white cargo van in front of millions of people interested in our adventures," he continued. "Before the show we would take off together to places we never knew existed with no destination in mind and just the shared passion to discover something interesting and historic."

"We've been on countless trips and shared so many miles and I feel blessed that I was there by his side when he took one last journey home," he concluded. "I love you buddy and will miss you so much I know you're in a better place."