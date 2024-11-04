‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Details Frank Fritz’s Final Moments

Frank Fritz died on September 30 at age 60. Known for starring in a reality show, American Pickers, he was surrounded by his loved ones after suffering a stroke two years before. Among them, was his co-star Mike Wolfe, who was fortunate enough to share Fritz's final moments after they were able to patch up their friendship.

Wolfe shared with PEOPLE how he was able to be with his friend. "I got the call that he wasn't doing well," he told the outlet. "I was there for about an hour before he passed, and I was holding his hand and rubbing his chest when he took his last breath." Wolfe stated he felt blessed for being there with him.

In his final moments, Wolfe was able to share an intimate moment with Fritz, sharing his love and helping him let go. "I just told him that I wasn't mad at him and that I loved him and that I cared about him so much," he said. "And then when I could see that he was struggling, I just said, 'Just go find your mom. Go find her right now. Just go find her.'"

Spending Time With A Friend

Sharing that moment with Fritz meant the world to Wolfe. After all, he and Fritz had undergone a few tumultuous years that led to their falling out. Fritz struggled with addiction, which led to his exit from American Pickers. For Wolfe, the whole situation felt like "losing a brother", but he never gave up on him. They eventually were able to reconcile in an emotional reunion.

"It was beautiful. He was struggling with addiction. I know how judgmental the public can be," Wolfe said. "And so that's why when we did end up speaking again, it was so easy for me to forgive him because I knew it wasn't him talking. It was his addiction talking."

In 2022, however, Fritz suffered a stroke caused by a cardiovascular disease. Amid the bad news, Wolfe was able to further connect with Fritz, continuing to heal their relationship. "Once he had the stroke and he went into a facility, I saw him so many times and I was able to speak to him very candidly, and very lovingly, about everything that I ever wanted to say to him," Wolfe said.

"He was a beautiful, beautiful person that, to be honest with you, who knows what our lives would've been like if there was never a show," he continued. "I just want people to know who he was."