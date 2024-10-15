'American Pickers' Star Frank Fritz's Final Wishes Revealed

Frank Fritz, American Pickers co-host, died on September 30 at age 60. In 2022, Fritz suffered a debilitating stroke that took a heavy toll on him, leading to his eventual death. His family, friends, and fans paid their respects. And, now, it appears that his final wish has been revealed and will be honored in his name, keeping Fritz's memory alive.

Fritz's final wish was revealed by his friend Jerry Gendreu who talked with The Sun. "My understanding at this point, and this was his will, he wanted to come on the back of a motorcycle or a sidecar with his ashes in an urn with a big ride and go back to the Quad Cities," said Gendreu.

The ride in question will include the Quad Cities, a city region in the states of Iowa and Illinois. Gendreu will honor Fritz's final wish and says that the big ride will take place during the spring. "We'll do anything we can for him," said Gendreu. "That's what he really wanted to do."

After his stroke in 2022, Frank Fritz was placed under conservatorship. This allowed him to continue paying his bills and to meet his necessities after the stroke. Chris Davis, a close friend of Fritz, became his conservator. He, too, plans to honor Fritz by organizing a memorial.

"There will be a celebration of life in the future. It will be big. Fans can attend," said Davis. Said celebration will feature several bands and, according to Davis, his own band will perform too.

Remembering Frank Fritz

His former American Pickers co-host, Mike Wolfe, announced the news of Fritz's passing. "I've known Frank for more than half my life and what you've seen on TV has always been what I have seen, a dreamer who was just as sensitive as he was funny," said Wolfe. "The same off camera as he was on, Frank had a way of reaching the hearts of so many by just being himself."

Frank appeared in more than 300 American Pickers episodes between 2010 and 2021. He also appeared in other shows such as Pawn Stars, American Restoration, and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. He even portrayed himself in an American Dad! episode in 2017.

Bill Stankey, Fritz's manager, also remembered him fondly after the news of his passing broke. "He loved life, he cared about people, he always had a kind word to say and he knew more about Americana and antiques than anyone I ever met," said Stankey. "He will be missed by his friends, family and fans."