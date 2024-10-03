'American Pickers' Star Frank Fritz's Cause Of Death Revealed

American Pickers star Frank Fritz passed away at the end of September shocking long-time fans of the show. Now, his longtime manager is revealing what caused the reality star's death.

According to representative Bill Stankey via Fox News, Fritz passed away from complications of a stroke. The former American Pickers star suffered a stroke in 2022. It had a debilitating effect on his health in the two years afterward.

Fritz also suffered from Crohn's disease, which likely also negatively impacted his health. The disease can cause fatigue, malnutrition, and abdominal pain. Fritz likely knew his time was short as he was in hospice care. He passed away while surrounded by his friends and loved ones.

"We are saddened to share that our friend and beloved member of The HISTORY Channel and American Pickers family, Frank Fritz, has passed away on September 30, 2024," The History Channel and Cineflex Productions shared in a statement with Fox News Digital.

"Frank filmed American Pickers for over a decade. We will always remember 'the bearded charmer' and his never-ending search for vintage motorcycles and bikes. Our thoughts are with Frank's loved ones during this difficult time. He will be deeply missed."

Frank Fritz Passes Away

Meanwhile, Mike Wolfe also memorialized Frank in a touching Instagram post. He said that he was with him when he passed.

He wrote, "It's with a broken heart that I share with all of you that Frank passed away last night. I've know Frank for more then half my life. And what you've seen on TV has always been what I have seen. A dreamer who was just as sensitive as he was funny. The same off camera as he was on, Frank had a way of reaching the hearts of so many by just being himself."

He continued, "Who would have ever dreamed we would share the cockpit of a white cargo van in front of millions of people interested in our adventures. Before the show we would take off together to places we never knew existed with no destination in mind. And just the shared passion to discover something interesting and historic."

He concluded, "We've been on countless trips and shared so many miles and I feel blessed that I was there by his side when he took one last journey home. I love you buddy and will miss you so much I know your in a better place."