'American Pickers' Star Frank Fritz Has Died At 58

It's a sad day for fans of the TV show American Pickers. Former star Frank Fritz has died at the age of 58, just two years after suffering a stroke.

Fritz experienced a life-altering stroke in 2022 and has been in poor health ever since. His American Pickers co-star Mike Wolfe confirmed his passing on social media. He said he learned Fritz passed away.

Wolfe wrote on Instagram of Fritz, "It's with a broken heart that I share with all of you that Frank passed away last night."

He continued, "I've know Frank for more than half my life and what you've seen on TV has always been what I have seen, a dreamer who was just as sensitive as he was funny. The same off camera as he was on, Frank had a way of reaching the hearts of so many by just being himself.

Wolfe reflected on their adventures. He wrote, "Who would have ever dreamed we would share the cockpit of a white cargo van in front of millions of people interested in our adventures. Before the show we would take off together to places we never knew existed with no destination in mind and just the shared passion to discover something interesting and historic."

Frank Fritz Dies

He continued, "We've been on countless trips and shared so many miles and I feel blessed that I was there by his side when he took one last journey home. I love you buddy and will miss you so much I know you're in a better place."

Meanwhile, co-star Danielle Colby also memorialized Fritz in a social media post.

She wrote: "Frank, I will miss your ability to make everyone laugh, your love for talking tattoos, your epic collections but what I will miss the most are those little glimpses of vulnerability from time to time.

"Frank, you loved your cat and your momma and we bonded on those things. You will be missed for all of these reasons and so many more.

Rest in Peace Road Dog."

Fans reacted to the news by taking to social media to mourn Fritz.