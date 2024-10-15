'American Pickers’ Danielle Colby Bares All In First Public Outing Since Frank Fritz's Passing

Frank Fritz, American Pickers star, died on September 30th. A very sad day for fans of the show and his fellow co-stars. Danielle Colby, however, is seen in her first public outing since his death in a burlesque performance. One that was performed the very day after.

Danielle Colby has been performing burlesque shows since 2012 with the stage name "Danielle Diesel." In 2014, she began Dannie Diesel's Bump 'n' Grind Academy; burlesque performances are a core activity of hers that she enjoys.

On October 4th, mere days after Fritz's passing, she hosted her Striporama burlesque show featuring her and three other dancers at the Skylark in Rock Island, Illinois. She dresses down to virtually no clothing as she dances and twerks through the performance.

Check out her performance here.

Danielle Colby Performs Burlesque Show After Frank Fritz's Passing

On October 1st, a day after the passing of her co-star Frank Fritz, Danielle Colby posted an Instagram photo of them together. The caption is an ode to the late star. "Rest in Peace Road Dog," she says among other emotional statements.

Some days later, on October 4th, she hosted the Striporama show. She posted the event to her socials a few days later. In the videos, she can be seen wearing garments belonging to a marijuana theme. She can be seen with a joint on stage as she wears exclusively green clothing.

In a show that will shock many, she slowly undresses herself and eventually only wears a lingerie set that covers very little. With this outfit, she twerks to the crowd.

Although many may find it surprising that the show continued despite the devastating news of her co-star, these performances mean a lot to Colby. She's said that burlesque dancing has "saved her life," and it's a huge part of her identity.

After such heartbreaking news, it's no wonder all she wanted to do was continue with her show. To stop grieving for a time and get lost in someone one enjoys is a brilliant way to cope with the extreme emotions of loss.

Danielle Colby's performance may be too much for some viewers, but the comments on her socials are nothing but supportive. "Such a fantastic show!" comments a fan on a clip of her weed-themed burlesque performance.

In trying times, you should do what makes you happy.