‘American Idol’ Winner Will Portray This Iconic Singer On National Tour

I'm always skeptical when American Idol singers try their hand at some of the classics. Oftentimes, they miss on what makes them great in the first place. Sometimes, their voices just aren't equipped for it either. But this winner of the show feels courageous enough to take a swing at a legend's discography on tour.

Nick Fradiani wins over hearts in 2015 after beating Jax and Clark Beckham to win American Idol. Now, he's flexing his chops with legendary stakes. He stars in the upcoming tour, A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical.

Nick Fradiani Embarks on Neil Diamond Musical Tour

For the rest of June, you can catch Fradiani encapsulate the Neil Diamond experience on Broadway. The last chance to see it on Broadway is June 30th. This serves as a sneak preview to their expansive tour. Nick and the rest of the cast will perform the musical all over the United States, starting in September this year and ending in August of 2025.

This isn't Nick Fradiani's first crack at trying his Neil Diamond swagger out for the tour. On last season's finale, he serves as lead to the other finalists in a compilation of Diamond's classics. Naturally, the crowd lights up when they get to the grand finale of "Sweet Caroline." One X user sees very well why Nick is taking over duties to play the iconic singer. "Nick Fradiani is really killing these Neil Diamond covers he's perfect for it," they say.

As for the broadway show before the tour, another person gives their review of the show. "Quite enjoyable, interesting narrative strategy for telling the singer's life story," they recap.

Due to Fradiani's good performances, he has the intrigue and commitment from the audience. Now, he's in it for the long run. Here's to hoping Fradiani and the crew doesn't inevitably get sick of singing Sweet Caroline on tour every night.