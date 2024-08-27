'American Idol' Winner Suffers Devastating Personal Loss, Breaks Down Crying To Followers

American Idol winner Samantha Diaz is having a difficult time revealing a devastating personal loss to their fans and followers. In an emotional (since deleted) video, they revealed their dog passed away.

According to US Sun, Just Sam posted a video on August 24th, mourning the loss of their pitbull terrier Jaxson. They said a "reckless driver" ran over and killed the dog.

"I just want to say cherish your dogs. It took a couple of seconds for a reckless driver to take my dog's life," the American Idol winner said.

"It sucks that the person who did this still hasn't said anything about the situation," they also wrote in the caption. "They didn't slow down or hit the brakes to avoid him, they didn't try to swerve out of the way."

Diaz questioned if it would have been a child instead. "I can't help but question how someone could be not only so reckless on the road but careless as well. What if my dog was my child??" they continued. "Lord!! I just hate that this happened."

Following the announcement, several fans shared their condolences with the singer. One wrote, "Sorry for your loss, our pets are family and are the best companions in the world. When we lose them, our hearts are shattered, it hurts so bad."