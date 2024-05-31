‘American Idol’ Winner Gets Dropped by Record Label

Winning American Idol is just part of the battle. Finding success afterward is a whole another can of worms. As many winners find out, carving out a career can be an uphill battle. For every Carrie Underwood, you have a Just Sam, who ended up back performing on subways after winning.

One American Idol winner is going through a tough time. Noah Thompson is officially parting ways with his record label. A representative for the singer told Heavy, "Noah is currently in a transition period in his career but rest assured he is working on some of the best music of his career and will have lots of exciting announcements soon."

It's been two years since Thompson won American Idol. He's had success in the country music charts with his first single and has built a name for himself. Thompson partnered with 19 Recordings after winning the show. The record label confirmed, "Noah Thompson is no longer on our roster."

'American Idol' Winner Dropped

Fans have been concerned about the singer recently. The singer recently bought a Harley Davidson motorcycle, driving it without a helmet. He shared the video with the caption, "When life brings you down." One fan warned, "Rode Harleys for 40 years...lost many many many friends from no helmet laws. Are they aggravating....yes!! Are they going to protect your head?...a hell of a lot more than not wearing one. You gotta put your sweet boy in front of what you want or like. How will you feel in 20 years when he wants to ride without one??? You'll worry yourself to death I promise. Pleaseeeee Be smart!! We know you are!! Proud for your success!! And it is a sweet Harley!!

Runner-up for American Idol HunterGirl remains on 19 Recordings roster. During his time with the label, he released his first EP but struggled with landing on the charts. These follow-ups didn't meet the success that his first single did. However, he was still touring for the first part of the year. Recently, Thompson has posted less to social media. However he teased a songwriting session with Luke Levenson.

We'll see what becomes of the American Idol winner and where his career goes next. Thompson may just be getting started.