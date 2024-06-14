'American Idol' Winner Breaks Silence After Getting Dropped By Label

American Idol season 20 champ Noah Thompson just hit a high note with some major career news, despite being booted from 19 Recordings.

Noah, a construction worker from Louisa, Kentucky, had no previous performing experience when he auditioned for American Idol. His friend signed him up for the show, knowing that Noah would never dive in without a little push.

Noah ended up winning American Idol season 20, but two years later, his record label decided to change the tune, leaving him with a career hiccup.

However, despite the setback, Noah is pushing forward. "I have chosen to continue my career as an independent artist," he said in a video on Instagram. He added, "I feel like I've been writing some of the best songs of my career, and I really can't wait for ya'll to hear some of these new things that I've been working on."

"I just wanted to let ya'll know that we're far from done," he added. "This is just the beginning. And I love y'all very much."

The 'American Idol' Winner Teased Greater Things Following His Label Dropping Him

In the caption to the post, Thompson also pointed out he's already looking forward.

"New music coming," he wrote. "Front Door Famous" I co-wrote being released by @lukecombs on Friday as part of his Fathers & Sons project. Appreciate you guys for your continued support!"

Of course, fans flooded the American Idol winner with support in the comments. "LET'S GOOOO!!! So proud of you!!!!!!!," one fan gushed. "Proud of you! You'll do amazing no matter what you choose to do," another fan added.

Luke Combs has unveiled more details about his upcoming album, Fathers & Sons. The single "The Man He Sees In Me" has already been released, and the full album dropped on Friday, June 14. Featuring 12 tracks, the album includes the single as well as Noah's song "Front Door Famous." Other songs on the album are "In Case I Ain't Around," "Huntin' By Yourself," "Little Country Boys," "Whoever You Turn Out To Be," "Remember Him That Way," "All I Ever Do Is Leave," "Plant a Seed," "Ride Around Heaven," "My Old Man Was Right," and "Take Me Out to the Ballgame."

As it stands, Country Music artists who appear on American Idol have a good track record. Notable American Idol alumni from the genre include season 4 winner Carrie Underwood, season 10 winner Scotty McCreery and runner-up Lauren Alaina, season 5 finalist Kellie Pickler, and season 16 contestant Gabby Barrett. Country Music has maintained significant popularity on the show, with recent successes such as season 19 winner Chayce Beckham, season 20 runner-up HunterGirl, and season 21 finalist Colin Stough.