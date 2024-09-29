'American Idol' Winner Attacked While Performing In Public

Samantha Diaz, American Idol season 18 winner, was reportedly attacked on a subway platform while they were singing. Known for their stage name "Just Sam," Sam had been posting their underground performances since 2023, but this is the very first time something of this nature had happened to them.

Just Sam posted a video on Instagram where they are seen confronting another woman. In the video captioned "I can't believe this even happened", you can hear them saying "I'm telling you right now, back up," before he returns to their signing. While many users were left confused and wondered about what happened beforehand, Sam later replied to a follower by saying: "She put her hands on me and my sister."

Just Sam did receive a lot of support after reportedly being attacked. One user said: "When the enemy sends distractions, that's how you know you're doing something right!" Another one stated: "Love you, Sam! You're always the bigger person. Thank you for being the example. Never allow anyone to dim your bright light!!"

Afterward, Sam clarified the situation via their stories. "The woman in the video attacked me and my sister unprovoked..," Sam said. "NOTHING like this has EVER happened to me before in all my many years of signing underground!!"

Diaz continues: "We are okay and we are always safe. I never ever go to the trains alone. Thank you to everyone for having my back. We are Great! God is always protecting us."

From Idol Winner To Busking

Just Sam was born in Harlem, New York, and they came into the spotlight during season 18 of American Idol. While they dominated the competition and eventually won, Sam faced a lot of struggles afterward.

After American Idol, Just Sam didn't follow the same steps of other winners like Kelly Clarkson or Carrie Underwood after Hollywood Records dropped them and spent the money they had on purchasing the music they recorded.

They then resorted to busking to make money in 2023 after releasing two singles in 2021. They later appeared in an American Idol episode on April 28, 2024, performing One Moment in Time by Whitney Houston.