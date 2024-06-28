American Idol Winner Abi Carter Hits Early Roadblock in Career

Winning American Idol comes with a lot of pressure. The spotlight intensifies, fans and haters alike place you underneath a microscope to examine every decision. Every move requires a measure of calculation. Some crumble underneath the crushing weight of all the attention. Instead, Abi Carter seems to have everything under control.

Recently, Abi Carter unveils the next grand step in her journey to music stardom. She announces 'No Amount of Dark,' her first official concert without the association of American Idol. It takes place in Palm Desert, California at the Acrisure Arena. Everything goes great until she stumbles into her first hiccup.

During the pre-sale period, a technical issue arises. Initially, fans looking to support couldn't acquire their tickets. But she doesn't fold when presented with this issue. Rather, Abi keeps it light, saying "You all broke Ticketmaster!!!"

Eventually, the kinks work themselves out and the pre-sale period closes. Now, tickets officially become available today.

What Else is On The Horizon For Abi Carter?

For now, this concert is just a one-off. It's smarter this way too. There's no guaranteeing that fans will show out in abundance in other cities, especially without a body of work underneath her resume. She still needs to establish herself to warrant seeing her pull out a handful of covers to sing. Moreover, Abi needs a sense of dimension to her work so she isn't just a reality TV show singer.

Ultimately, this success hinges on whether or not Abi's album is any good and how it performs with listeners. Lately, it's hard to gauge whether or not American Idol truly breaks an artist like it used to during the 2000s. Gone are the days of Carrie Underwood and Kelly Clarkson wins where they thrive on the show's record label. Instead, some new acts don't even get the opportunity to release with them.

I imagine they'll want to highlight their winner as much as possible but it means nothing if the album doesn't showcase what makes Abi Carter a worthy winner. It's one thing to win a reality TV competition for singer. It's another thing entirely to prove artistic chops. We'll see if she thrives after her big concert.