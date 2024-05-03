'American Idol' Stars Clay Aiken And Ruben Studdard Open Up About Their Decades Long Friendship

Ultimately it didn't matter who won American Idol because Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard were both winners. The two formed a lifelong friendship that has lasted decades.In fact, Studdard and Aiken don't understand contestants who don't stay in contact. "We keep in touch with our whole season. Everybody that was in our season that made the finale, and the producers from our season and the people that worked in the background, like Meghan Michaels, who's now an executive," Studdard shared . "She was work with us when we were all starting together. So, it was just great." What ultimately helped their friendship is that all of the contestants lived in a house together while competing. "We were the only season to all live in a house together. We were one of the only seasons to go on tour together afterwards," Aiken explained. "They certainly did tours for a few other seasons, but not as extensively as our season was. We just stayed in touch because of that. We all went into a show that — in a different time." Still, they don't understand how future contestants are so distant from one another. "How could you possibly go through that experience and not stay in touch with everybody who was involved?" Aiken asked. "I realized it doesn't happen like that on other seasons. We went to the Fox finale of the show years ago, and we both sat there with Kimberley Locke, the three of us hanging out from our season, and were just sort of baffled that none of the other finalists that had been on the same season were hanging out together." 'American Idol' Contestants But Friends Forever

He continued, "Some of the other runners-up had not even spoken to their winner since their season was over. And I was like, 'What the? How is that even possible?' Ruben and I traded numbers day one and they've never left our phones." "We never broke up. We never left each other's side after Idol," Aiken added. The two are currently on tour and even appeared on The Masked Singer together. "It was definitely something different for us. I don't think the performance factor was something that we weren't used to, because we were on tour while we were doing the show," Studdard shared. "... But just to be on stage in a costume, as a Beet is something that is completely unexpected. I had no idea that that's how my year would start, jumping around in a Beet costume, singing on stage with Clay. I had no idea."