'American Idol' Season 19 Trailer Teases an Audition That Left Luke Bryan in Tears

An American Idol season 19 trailer teases a contestant audition that left Luke Bryan in tears.

"This is the first time that just someone singing made me cry," Bryan says in the promo video, which was shared on social media by Lionel Richie.

Limited context is given for Bryan's comment, which makes this a strong trailer. Who else is more excited to watch the competition series' new season and learn about a singer capable of flooring the voice behind such tear-jerkers as "Build Me a Daddy?"

The ABC series returns for a fourth season (previous seasons aired on Fox) on Valentine's Day with Bryan, Richie and Katy Perry returning as judges. The cast is rounded out by the competition show's lone constant, host Ryan Seacrest, and coach Bobby Bones.

"Katy, Lionel and Luke are fun, astute and really know how to spot talent," said executive producer and showrunner Trish Kinane in a press release. "Their chemistry is undeniable, and we are delighted that they, along with host Ryan Seacrest, are returning to find the next superstar and take 'American Idol' to new heights next season."

As the trailer establishes, part of the new season has already been filmed, with social distancing and other COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic precautions in place.

Contestants will vie for an invite to Hollywood and a shot at joining a list of winners which includes Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood and others from the days of Randy Jackson, Simon Cowell and Paula Abdul as judges, plus such recent champs as Season 18 winner Just Sam (runners-up included another promising talent, Arthur Gunn).