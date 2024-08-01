American Idol Officially Announces Carrie Underwood Is Replacing Katy Perry With Look Back

American Idol officially announced that Carrie Underwood is joining the show. She's replacing Katy Perry for the upcoming season as judge. Underwood will be joining Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie at the judges table.

The show celebrated the announcement after news previously leaked. On social media, the TV show shared an introspective look back at Underwood and her start on American Idol. They're angling Underwood's new role as a homecoming.

They captioned the post, "From #AmericanIdol hopeful, to global icon...to IDOL judge! Home-grown superstar @carrieunderwood will join us for Season 8!"

'American Idol' Fans Celebrate Carrie Underwood

As you can imagine, fans are pumped about the news. In response to the video, several expressed their excitement and emotions over Carrie Underwood's return.

One wrote, "Ah yes, back when a winner had a right burst into tears when their name is called, because it actually meant their life had changed. Wish these shows were still in it to make stars instead of instagram content."

Another commented, "The absolute best option for the next judge - haven't watched in years and now I'll definitely be watching again!! ?" Another commented, "You guys couldn't have picked better than this. Carrie is one of the reasons American Idol became an iconic show."

One said they would be watching for the new season, writing, "Def watching this season cause of her!! If Luke stays they're gonna be a great duo." Yet another wrote, "Couldn't have thought anyone could replace Katy, but this is so exciting!!"

American Idol confirmed that Underwood and your favorite judges will be returning in 2025. We'll update you with more info as we get it.