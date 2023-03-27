'American Idol': Kaya Stewart Sings Original Song She Wrote With Her Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Father

American Idol judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie are still assembling the group of contestants who will compete on this season, and on Sunday, a contestant named Kaya Stewart walked in with a familiar face alongside her. She brought Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and Eurythmics band member Dave Stewart, who also happens to be her dad, for guitar accompaniment and support.

Richie recognized Stewart the moment he walked in, recalling that they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in the same class. Kaya then introduced herself, and in a pre-audition interview, explained that she has been around the music industry her whole life thanks to her dad's career. She then revealed that she would sing a song she and her dad wrote together.

Kaya then launched into a performance of their original song titled "This Tattoo." The song showcased Kaya's strong and dynamic voice, as she told a heartbreak story in the tune that ends with a person getting a tattoo removed. Her dad accompanied her for the entirety of the performance while the judges looked on.

The judges were impressed by Kaya's performances, and Richie and Perry were especially enthusiastic about her as a potential contender. Richie then gave his honest analysis about Kaya.

"I'm going to tell you the truth because the truth is what we're about," he said. "First of all, for the songwriting part and the pressure of being here, I give you so much props. And the fact that your dad showed up, I give him props. There's a whole lot of props here. But in the midst of all of this, you slayed it. I love the tone of your voice, and you're an artist. You're really an artist."

Bryan then addressed Kaya, saying Idol is a "tricky competition," but that she has what it takes to compete with the other singers.

Perry specifically complimented Kaya's voice, saying it features a unique "flip."

"That's the sparkle stuff right there," she said when Kaya sang the part again.

In the end, the judges sent Kaya through to Hollywood with three "yes" votes.

American Idol airs every Sunday night on ABC.