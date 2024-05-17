'American Idol' Is Allegedly Narrowing On This Classic Rock Icon To Replace Katy Perry

American Idol is reportedly closing in on a replacement for Katy Perry. If inside sources are correct, then it's a rock star replacement. Allegedly, producers want Jon Bon Jovi to replace Perry at the judges table.

"Jon is the undisputed top contender to succeed Katy," a source told Life & Style."A living legend with undeniable charisma, he possesses all the qualities necessary to command the stage and captivate TV audiences." So what's the issue? Well apparently, Jovi wants a heavy price tag of $25 million.

The insider continued, "The crux of the matter is money. To secure a true rock icon of his caliber, one must invest accordingly!"

However, it's worth noting that inside sources swore up and down that Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie were at each other throats. They said, "It's turning into a real claw-fest now that Katy's leaving." They continued, "This has been a very stressful time for Luke and Lionel because they've been left in the dark about so much — there was even talk producers were going to start fresh with a whole new lineup and give them the boot. That hasn't happened, so now the next worry is who will join the show."

Katy Perry Wants One Musician On 'American Idol'

However, Bryan has laughed off those rumors as bull. He said, "Yeah, I read the tabloid, and I'm like me and Lionel in a feud over Katy's replacement? It's like...yeah. You can't feud with Lionel! He's like apple pie. He's like the most wholesome human. Me and Lionel are good. "

Meanwhile if Bon Jovi gets the gig then Jelly Roll will be crushed. He wanted to land the role for himself. "Consider? I've accepted the job and they haven't offered it," he said.

"How cool of Katy," he said of Perry asking for Jelly Roll to take the position. "When we were talking backstage the other day, she tells me this just me and her and my wife. She's like, 'I'm telling you, you need to replace me.' I always love people who are the same way publicly that they are privately. Some people will tell you how great you are privately then won't post your album. For her to immediately—in the first interview she gets asked—bring me up. I'm like, 'I love you Katy!' But that's just who she is. Katy is one way all the time."