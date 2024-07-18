'American Idol' Insiders Suggest Lionel Richie And Luke Bryan May Be Off The Show

Hello, is it rumors you're looking for? (That's for all my fans of real music!) Now, as usual, before we dive into the speculation, I want to clarify that we're dealing with exactly that: speculation. Take it with a grain of salt, spay and neuter your pets, yadda, yadda, yadda. Anyway, if the streets are to be believed, American Idol is on the cusp of having a real host problem!

Per Life and Style, American Idol's ratings have been less than ideal. Apparently, Katy Perry's exit from the show has thrown everything into disarray behind the scenes. According to one of the publication's sources, "[Perry's] departure may set off a chain reaction and leave the remaining TV judges out of a job."

Idol's producers are deciding whether to boot Bryan and Richie from the singing competition. That seems... like a bad idea? I'd like to think that the answer to one prominent judge leaving isn't to then replace the other two likable, time-tested judges. Now, it is true that Luke Bryan went on record to say he was "uncertain" of his American Idol future.

"We currently haven't heard what the story is on who's coming back. I think Disney is just trying to figure out what they want to do. We're just kind of sitting back and waiting until they decide," Bryan said in an interview with Billboard.

'American Idol' Insiders Imply Producers May Want Lionel Richie And Luke Bryan Off The Show

However, those good ol' insiders have a different insight regarding the situation. "Producers are panicked over the ratings slide and are debating whether to give American Idol a complete facelift with a whole new panel. Katy opened the door for that by quitting!"

The source went on to add that American Idol might be dealing with an age issue. "There is a feeling Idol needs to get younger and draw a younger audience. Lionel is the oldest judge the show has ever had!" Poor Lionel Richie. That man didn't create hit after hit to be spoken of with such disrespect!

Luke Bryan caught a fair amount of shade, too, however! Man's been running his mouth about potential Perry replacements too much! "The producers like to keep those talks under wraps, so they can make a big splash with the announcement," the insider claims. "They weren't happy Luke was talking out the school."