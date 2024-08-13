'American Idol' Icon's Ex Breaks Silence After Split

Julianne Hough of Dancing With The Stars and Ryan Seacrest of American Idol used to be a romantic item. They are no more, as you most likely are aware. What caused their split? Hough has finally opened up about why the glam prime time pair broke it off.

They dated from 2010 to 2013 before calling it quits. Seacrest, 49, has been linked with numerous women over the years. Hough, 36, was married to Brooks Laich but they are now divorced.

What went haywire with Hough and Seacrest? Wonder no more because now we know directly from the source!

Julianne Hough's Career Was Starting To Jell When She Was With Ryan Seacrest

She Reportedly Didn't Want To Look Like She Was Taking Advantage Of His Success

Hough recently was a guest on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast. She said via Page Six that she was dazzled by everything that was happening to her so quickly. Hough confided that, "The rug was swept up from underneath me, and I was just flying, and I was experiencing things that I didn't even know existed."

Seacrest, on the other hand, had achieved big-time fame on Idol and was already a household name. Hough reportedly said that he "had experiences with people 'using him,' and she did not want people to think the same about her."

Hough Feels She 'Overcompensated' To Make Other People Happy

Seems Like She Got A Bit Lost In The Shuffle

Hough seems to know where she went wrong. "I overcompensated, was malleable to fit into exactly what somebody needed me to be for them to be happy," she reportedly told Shepard.

"And what I've realized over the years is I don't know if I've ever truly been in love with someone, but I have loved the feeling of being loved. And so let me be what that needs to be so that I can be loved."

Everyone Didn't Understand Why Hough Walked Away From That Relationship

She says that some people were rather aghast when she ended the relationship with Ryan Seacrest.

"I remember when I decided to break things off, I had a lot of these Brentwood moms and producers in that world that were like, 'What are you doing?'" Hough recalls.

"And I was like, 'What do you mean?' They're like, 'Your life is completely set up.' And I was, like, 'But I didn't build it.'"

Julianne Hough seems to be building her life, career, and future quite capably, thank you very much! We're rooting for this beautiful, talented lady to land on her dancing feet!