'American Idol' Icon William Hung Has No Regrets Despite Being Ridiculed After Audition

American Idol contestant William Hung captured audiences by storm when he appeared on the show in the early 2000s. However, Hung earned notoriety not for being an excellent singer but for a bad audition. However, despite people ridiculing him, Hung is thankful for his time in the spotlight.

He was just 21 years old when he auditioned in 2004. He went viral for his off-key but energetic cover of Ricky Martin's "She Bangs." The moment put Hung into popular culture. However, he became a laughing stock afterward with people mocking his voice and overall attitude. It was unfair to the singer. Hung was just following his dream after all.

"I feel that everyone has a right to try something new without being judged or ridiculed," Hung said. "It's OK for people to enjoy themselves."

These days, Hung is married and working as a senior stats analyst for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. He still occasionally performs as well. Taking a step forward in life, he's a far cry from the energetic college student appearing on the show in 2004.

William Hung On 'American Idol'

"I'm here for the opportunity to sing to America," Hung said at the time. "I might not be the best singer around the world, but I know that I am singing from my heart." Cowell ended up calling Hung "one of the worst auditions we've had this year."

However, through all of the ridicule and shame, Hung got the chance to live out his dream — to perform for America. No one can deny that is pretty cool. Hung said he got the courage to perform on Idol after winning a campus talent show by singing Ricky Martin.

"Randy would hold this white sheet of paper to cover up his face as he kept laughing. I already knew that I probably wasn't going to make it," Hung remembered. "Paula was smiling. Simon was frowning. I kept singing and dancing. I felt like 'It's OK. I don't want to be angry and upset like some of the other contestants.'"

Appearing on the show opened new roles for Hung, he had a lot of opportunities. For the most part, he ignored any criticism thrown his way. He also accepted his role as an Asian American icon.