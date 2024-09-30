'American Idol' Icon Jordin Sparks Recalls Fan Jumping Into her Car

American Idol icon Jordin Sparks found a new level of fame after appearing on the hit music competition. But fame has its price as well. Sparks confessed she had to deal with some crazy fans in her past, but one encounter takes the cake.

Speaking with Us Weekly, Sparks revealed what she considers her craziest fan interaction. Sparks also revealed that some artists are on another level. Specifically, she said she doesn't understand how the Jonas Brothers and Britney Spears deal with their fans.

She said, "I would have to say Jonas Brothers mania [Sparks toured with the band for their world tour in 2009]. The height of their [fame] was just really intriguing to see and be part of, and also to be around their fans who love and adore them. We would go up to a hotel, and all throughout the night, we would hear people saying their names outside the hotel."

Jordin Sparks Talks Fans

She also said, "And then, being on tour with Britney Spears, her fans are on another level. From being a kid singing her songs to opening up for her — that was something crazy for me."

Meanwhile, Sparks said that one time a fan randomly hopped in her car. She said, "Someone did try and open my car door and jump in with me one time while I was doing promo in New York. I was coming off of one of the morning shows, and we were already watching this person because their behavior was a little erratic. And then, boom, we got in the car, and she had her hand on the handle and I was like, 'Oh my God, what is happening?' That was definitely something I never thought I'd experience."

Meanwhile, Sparks said she prefers to unwind and have a quiet night most of the time. She's a homebody.

She said, "There are no afterparties. My ideal thing would be to get off stage and be able to go straight into a massage. My afterparty is my bed. OK, I have definitely done some parties, but usually it's the day before or after, so it's not on a day where I have to expend so much energy. But I'm a homebody girl. I like to party, but after [a show] I'm gonna go sleep."