'American Idol' Finalist Zachariah Smith Slams Show For Setting Him Up To Fail

American Idol finalist Zachariah Smith is speaking out about his time on the show. And the singer says producers prevented him from being his authentic self.

Smith responded on social media to his fans and revealed some resentment. On Instagram, a follower suggested: "You should totally do The Voice virtual open call audition that they have for September 26, 2024. Your voice would totally rock and bring the house down."

However, Smith said that he would like to do things different than his time on American Idol. He wrote, "Thanks! If I were to ever go on another show, I would definitely want to make sure the audience knew I was a country singer.

Smith explained that producers wouldn't let him be country. He said, "That is the only thing I regret about American Idol. They stuck me in a lane and would not let me choose genres." He made it far on the show, but ultimately that may have hampered his performance.

Zachariah Smith Couldn't Be True Self

On the show, he performed "Don't Bring Me Down" by the Electric Light Orchestra and "Wanted Dead or Alive" by Bon Jovi. He also performed "Take It On The Run" by REO Speedwagon.

Smith isn't the only one who spoke ill of American Idol. David Archuleta previously complained that the show pitted the singers against each other.

"It's not just me," he told Forbes. "Several other contestants told me they thought they were the only ones going through this. It has affected many of us even years after being on the show."

Archuleta said the show gave him extreme anxiety. "You're programmed not to trust people when you're on the show, at least at the time we were on it," he said. "I've spoken with former contestants who go back to appear on Idol, and they say, 'I don't know if I can handle this.' And I've felt like that performing, too, terrified and wondering why it was affecting me that way. It makes you ask, 'What was the mindset this show brings you to have as a performer?' When you perform, you have a persona and become a character for everyone else. There are some parts that are you and other parts that are not."