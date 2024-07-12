'American Idol' Fans Want This Original Judge To Return After Show Shakeup

American Idol fans are still waiting for the dust to settle, and producers to decide on who's replacing Katy Perry. Some fans are looking to the show's past for inspiration.

A few fans suggested that Paula Abdul return to the show in Perry's spot. It would certainly be a blast from the past. One wrote, "I keep thinking one of the best choices to replace Katy is Paula Abdul. Paula has the nostalgia factor and she has guest judged on the ABC version. Meghan Trainor is a blah choice to me. Why look no further then to bring Paula back? Would anyone love Paula in the judges seat again."

Another wrote, "I liked Paula a lot, even if she's a little crazy at times. I would be cool with it. I would love to see Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, or Ariana as a judge or Debbie Gibson she has maintained a successful career."

Yet another wrote, "Yes. And here's why. Yeah she's got nostalgia, she's seasoned, she's a dancer, she's a pop singer, a sensation. The only negative is she never gave much of a critique. Simon did that for everyone. But if she could bring some critique and sass, sure."

However, I'm not sure that would really work that well. Part of the magic of the original show was the golden trio. Abdul, Simon Cowell, and Randy Jackson flowed off each other so well. I'm not sure that Abdul would fit in with the current makeup of the show alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

'American Idol' Fans Look To The Past

Some fans agreed that Abdul should be left in the past. One wrote, "Maybe because she wasn't that good first time around." Another wrote, "If we're going to have an eccentric, druggie pop star to take her place why not have Miley Cyrus as the judge? Miley would also be able to relate with the contestants more than 61 year old Paula." Pretty brutal. Still another wrote, "We need someone relevant to today's younger generation/pop-loving crowed."

For what it's worth, Abdul did return to Idol for Season 22. However, that was for a special anniversary episode. So don't expect to see her return fulltime. Executive producer Megan Michaels Wolflick told Deadline, "It's a testament to this show's incredible legacy that we are able to celebrate 20 years of American Idol in this extraordinary way. We are so thrilled to welcome back some of our most beloved alumni from over the years to reunite on the Idol stage. American Idol continues to create superstars just as it has done since 2002 and bringing back these Idol Icons is the perfect way to herald the next generation."