'American Idol' Fans Say This Contestant Was 'Robbed' After Top 3 Results

American Idol whittled its contestants down to the Top 3 on Sunday night's episode (May 14), and some fans were less than happy with the result. The Top 3 voted in by America's vote are Colin Stough, Megan Danielle and Iam Tongi, and many fans on social media shared their surprise that singer Wé Ani was not voted into the group of finalists.

The singer has stunned the judges and fans throughout the competition with her powerful voice, and on Sunday night, she performed "The Unknown" from Frozen II and Miley Cyrus' "The Climb."

Fans couldn't believe Ani did not make it through to the Top 3, and many of them shared their frustrations on Twitter, calling the show "rigged."

One fan wrote, "This show is rigged. We Ani should definitely be this season's winner."

Another shared their opinion, writing, "We Ani is the best singer in American Idol. She is this generation's Whitney Houston. You can't compare her with Colin or Iam. American Idol is Rigged."

Others called out the show for a perceived bias for country singers.

"Yep i predicted this garbage.. always two country people at end #americanidol we ani got robbed," one fan wrote.

Fans also spoke out on Reddit, with one fan writing, "Wé got robbed... [Colin] is marketable. He will no doubt make a few albums but come on. No way he should be top 3."

There was similar outrage last week when fan favorite contestant Warren Peay failed to make the Top 5 after a rocking performance of Alanis Morissette's "All I Really Want" and a passionate duet performance of "Perfect" with Ani.

The final three contestants of Colin Stough, Megan Danielle and Iam Tongi will perform at the finale on Sunday, May 21, during which a winner will be announced. Keith Urban will return to the American Idol set to serve as the guest mentor. The finale will also feature performances from Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Ellie Goulding, James Blunt, Jazmine Sullivan, REO Speedwagon's Kevin Cronin, Kylie Minogue, Lauren Daigle, Pitbull and TLC. Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will also perform.