'American Idol' Fans Are Pumped About Carrie Underwood Reportedly Joining Judges Table

Carrie Underwood has American Idol fans more excited than they've been in a while. Reportedly, the singer is replacing Katy Perry at the judges table.

As soon as the news broke, many American Idol fans took to social media to celebrate the news. The show has been looking for a replacement for Perry for a while now. It's clear that they needed someone to match Perry's larger than life energy, and Underwood certainly fits the bill.

What's more is that it feels a bit like a homecoming. Underwood owes much of her current success due to her time on the show. It's where fans first fell in love with the artist and her voice. Underwood can use her talents and career experience to help shepherd the next generation and hopefully find the next Carrie Underwood out of the bunch.

It's hard to argue that many recent winners have found the same success as that early crop. Maybe, Underwood can give some crucial career advice. Taking to social media, several people said they would be tuning in for the first time in years. So it sounds like it's definitely a winner for many.

'American Idol' Fans React

One wrote, "Guess this means i'll have to watch American Idol again? Can't wait to see Carrie Underwood as a judge. This feels so surreal as a fan since 2005 and watching her compete on the show then. Such a full circle moment." Another wrote, "Definitely going to be tuning in."

Yet another wrote, "So happy @carrieunderwood is going to be the new judge on American Idol!"

It certainly has got people talking again. One wrote, "Carrie Underwood is coming back to American Idol, but this time she'll be on the other side of the judges' table!"

Another viewer wrote, "ALSO maybe 1 step closer to an official Luke Bryan Carrie Underwood duet?! Multi week #1 yes please." Another wrote, "I love you Carrie!! You have come so far!! I've rooted you from the beginning of AI and look at you now!! So proud of you and congrats of being part of AI team!!"

Yet another wrote, "I love this!! Can't wait to see your outfits, genuine constructive criticism, and hopefully SOME SINGING!"